Woman hospitalized after being attacked with hatchet on Halloween in Placerville

The victim's friend told ABC10 that she might lose her eye after being attacked by two women on Halloween night.

PLACERVILLE, Calif. — A woman is in the hospital with a severe wound underneath her left eye after she was attacked in Placerville on Halloween, according to the Placerville Police Department.

A GoFundMe was organized for the female victim, Kristine Hall, by her friend Tiffany Moore. Moore told ABC10 Hall might not be able to see from her injured eye again after she was attacked with a hatchet.

Police said the attack happened near the 400 block of Main Street at around 10 p.m. Theodora Economou and Vivian Bertrand are the two women who were identified by law enforcement.

Economou and Bertrand were damaging property before they were confronted by the victim, police said. They then attacked her with a "hatchet-like weapon."

Hall was with a friend when the attack happened. His thumb was injured in the assault, police said.

Both suspects ran away on Main street with the male victim and other witnesses chasing after them. The male victim was able to detain Bertrand in a parking lot until police arrived.

Hall was taken to the hospital, while the male victim went to the Marshall Medical Center on his own.

Economou and Bertrand were booked into the El Dorado County Jail where they face charges of assault with a deadly weapon.

Police ask anyone with any information to call 530-642-5210.