HBO Golden State Killer documentary to focus on survivors

The six-part documentary premieres Sunday, June 29.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A new HBO documentary will share the stories of those who survived crimes by the alleged Golden State Killer.

ABC10 has closely followed the case of Joseph James DeAngelo. He is believed to be responsible for at least 13 murders, over 50 rapes, and more than 100 burglaries, spanning the state of California. Locally, the Golden State Killer is also known as the East Area Rapist.

"This series gives voice to the survivors and their families, documenting an era when sex crimes were often dismissed or hidden in shame," the Warner Media Group press release says.

The series is directed by Academy Award nominee and Emmy winning director Liz Garbus.

"I'll be gone in the dark" premieres Sunday, June 28 on HBO.

