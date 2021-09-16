1 arrested and 2 dead following head-on crash on Highway 70 in Yuba County, CHP says

Both the driver and passenger in the Dodge Durango were taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle rolled following the crash. Both victims died at the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Two people are dead after their vehicle rolled over following a head-on crash on Highway 70 Wednesday in Olivehurst.

California Highway Patrol says the crash happened just after 2 p.m. following a chase between the Yuba County Sheriff's Department and a suspect in a stolen Ford pickup pulling a trailer.

According to CHP, deputies were chasing the suspect, identified as Chase Hammonds in a report, when he started traveling the wrong way on Highway 65 near the Highway 70 split and crashed. CHP says Hammonds was going north in southbound lanes when he hit a Dodge Durango with two people inside. The trailer of the Ford then hit a Chevy Silverado.

Both the driver and passenger in the Dodge Durango were taken to a nearby hospital after their vehicle rolled following the crash. Both victims died at the hospital. They were identified by CHP as Deanna Hernandez and Cary Ojeda. The driver of the Silverado was not hurt.

CHP says following the crash Hammonds tried to get away on foot but was arrested by Yuba County deputies. CHP said as of 9 a.m. Thursday Hammonds remained in custody at the hospital. He will be taken to jail after being medically released.

Moving forward, the Yuba-Sutter CHP office will look into the collision portion of this incident.

