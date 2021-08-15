Sacramento man busted after loaded gun, high-capacity magazine found in Santa Rosa traffic stop, police say

Police said the gun was hidden in a bag on the driver's side floorboard

SANTA ROSA, Calif. — Police said they found a loaded gun and a high-capacity magazine with 27-rounds of ammunition during a traffic stop in Santa Rosa.

Isaiah Saunders, 22 of Sacramento, was booked into jail on charges of felony possession of having a loaded firearm in a vehicle and felony possession of a concealed firearm.

According to police, the arrest goes to back 11 p.m. on Saturday when a Santa Rosa police officer saw Saunders commit a vehicle code violation. After doing a traffic stop, police said the officer smelled "freshly burnt marijuana" once Saunders lowered the window and then did a search of the vehicle.

Police said a .45 caliber handgun with an 11-round magazine and one round in the chamber was hidden in a bag on the driver's side floorboard. The high-capacity magazine was allegedly found in a backpack in the backseat.

