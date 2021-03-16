High-speed chase across 3 counties ends in rollover at State Capitol

The suspect led officers from Solano County to the Capitol where he eventually lost control and overturned on the lawn facing the west side of the building.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A high-speed chase across three Norther California counties ended with a rollover crash on the lawn of the State Capitol building in Sacramento, early Tuesday morning.

According to the California Highway Patrol’s Solano branch (CHP), the incident started just before 2 a.m. when a highway patrol officer attempted to pull over a maroon Ford Mustang on eastbound Interstate 80 near Vacaville.

When the Mustang refused to pull over, the chase began. The driver led officers from the Vacaville area into Yolo County and toward Woodland. The driver then headed into South Sacramento, reaching speeds of 125 mph, authorities said.

The Mustang got off on Jefferson Boulevard and eventually headed toward the Capitol where he lost control and overturned on the lawn facing the west side of the building.

A man in his early 20s, thought to be the driver, and a female passenger also in her early 20s, were extricated from the wrecked vehicle with only minor injuries, authorities said. Neither the driver nor the passenger has been identified.

The man was arrested under suspicion of driving under the influence. Officials did not say if the female passenger is facing any charges. This case is still under investigation.

