Rio Vista Police Chief's vehicle hit during high-speed chase, police say

RIO VISTA, Calif. — A high-speed chase ended when a stolen white pickup truck crashed on a Rio Vista bridge on Thursday, according to the Rio Vista Police Department.

Police said the chase happened after 1:45 p.m. when their cameras spotted the stolen truck driving through the city.

An officer found the truck and followed it down Highway 12 and across the bridge, waiting to stop the driver until the truck turned southbound on Highway 160. The driver of the truck made a U-turn before heading toward Highway 12 after law enforcement turned on the emergency lights.

Police said the driver tried to flee from the officer by driving the wrong way in the eastbound lane on a head-on collision course with Police Chief Jon Mazer, who responded to help with the situation. Chief Mazer was to able get out of his vehicle before it was hit.

The stolen truck hit the vehicle passenger-side to the passenger-side and scraped the truck's driver side along the bridge's edge. The driver then increased their speed to 70 MPH in on-coming traffic, police said.

Police said the stolen truck crashed into a car after law enforcement canceled the chase to prevent people from getting hurt. The victim was able to report what happened to the police.

Solano County deputies later found the stolen truck near Highway 12 and Denverton. The suspect then tried to run away on foot after stopping his car on Highway 12 before the driver was arrested.

The driver's identity was not released.

Police said there were three other people in the car, but it is not clear if they are facing any charges.

Police said the driver was also wanted in Alameda County for evading police. The driver is currently is in the hospital after complaining "respiratory distress."

The driver is charged with possession of a stolen vehicle, evading officers, assault with a deadly weapon and hit-and-run. Solano County Sheriff's Office will add additional charges outside of Rio Vista.