Yuba City woman killed in crash with suspected drunk driver on Hwy 20

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — A 24-year-old woman is facing accusations of drunk driving and gross vehicular manslaughter after a deadly crash near Yuba City. The California High Patrol identified the woman as Serina Ali.

Authorities say she was driving a 2020 Honda Ridgeline at a high speed south on Humphrey Road when she passed through a stop sign and hit a 2010 Dodge Charger. The collision happened just after 1 a.m. at the Highway 20 and Humphrey Road intersection.

The driver of the Charger, 35-year-old Toni Morgan of Yuba City, was pronounced dead by first responders.

Ali and a passenger in the Honda were taken to a hospital for treatment. The passenger was described as having 'major' injuries.

Police say Ali showed signs of alcohol intoxication when they spoke with her at the hospital. She was booked into jail on charges of felony DUI and gross vehicular manslaughter while intoxicated.

