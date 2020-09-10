Grass Valley officer hospitalized after head-on crash during highway chase

GRASS VALLEY, Calif. — Grass Valley Police Department said one of their officers was hospitalized after a head-on crash during a highway chase.
Officials said the chase started between a suspect and the California Highway Patrol (CHP). The suspect eventually abandoned the vehicle and ran away on foot before later stealing another vehicle and crashing into the Grass Valley officer.
Police said the crash happened on Highway 49. Despite damage to the vehicle, police said the officer was OK and was taken to a hospital.
The suspect is in custody. A condition or identity for that person has not been released.
