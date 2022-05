Police said people at the Hilton Hotel are currently sheltering in place as they look for a suspect who fled law enforcement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A hotel in Sacramento is sheltering in place as police track down a suspect who fled law enforcement.

Sacramento Police Department said they have officers along the 2200 block of Harvard Street for the search. The suspect fled officers during an attempted conduct enforcement stop just after 4 p.m.

Occupants at the Hilton Hotel are currently sheltering in place. No additional details were released.

