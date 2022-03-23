6-year-old boy hurt in hit-and-run crash in Del Paso Heights

Sacramento Police are investigating a crash that sent a 6-year-old boy to the hospital.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A 6-year-old boy is in the hospital with multiple injuries, including broken ribs and pelvis, after he was hit by a car and the driver didn't stop.

The crash happened March 20 around 5:30 p.m. on Orlando Way in the Del Paso Heights Neighborhood.

The boy was playing with friends outside when a car quickly drove down the street.

Surveillance video captured the moment the driver hit the boy and kept driving.

The video shows the boy lying in the street and trying to get up. He wasn't able to do so, and people rushed over to help.

The family of the boy provided ABC10 with a photo of the car they say is involved. They said it was an older Saturn without an exhaust pipe.

The boy is recovering in the hospital and is expected to be OK.

Anyone with information about this crash are urged to call Sacramento Police at (916) 808-5471.

