Hit-and-run driver sought after mother, infant struck in South Sacramento neighborhood

A mother was walking with her infant in a stroller on Luchessi Drive when she was struck by a person driving a silver or white Honda Odyssey van on Sunday.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Authorities are looking to the public for help finding a felony hit-and-run driver who struck and injured and mother and her 8-month-old baby in a neighborhood in South Sacramento on Sunday.

The crash happened around 4:30 p.m. at Luchessi Drive and Harney Way in the community of Vineyard, Calif.

According to the report by the California Highway Patrol - South Sacramento division, 36-year-old Jasleen Kaur was walking with her infant, 8-month-old Surkhaab Singh, in a stroller on Luchessi Drive when she was struck by a person driving a silver or white Honda Odyssey van as she tried to cross Harney Way.

The collision knocked the stroller on its side and ejected the infant into the street, investigators said. Both Jasleen and Surkhaab were taken to UC Davis Medical Center to be treated. They were back home recovering, Monday, and are both expected to be OK.

The driver of the Odyssey then took off without checking on the mother or her baby. Luckily, a home surveillance camera captured the incident.

According to CHP, the driver is described as a Hispanic man, approximately 40 or 50 years old with short black hair. The car is described as a 2003-2007 Honda Odyssey. It has previous damage to the rear tailgate and right rear bumper.

If you think you know who the driver of the Honda is or if you know the location of the vehicle, you are asked to call the South Sacramento CHP Communication Center at 916-861-1300.

