Teen cancer survivor in recovery after being hit by car in Elk Grove

The 16-year-old has torn ligaments and a fractured rib that punctured a hole in his lung.

ELK GROVE, Calif. — A 16-year-old boy is in recovery after his family said he was injured in a hit-and-run while riding his bike in Elk Grove.

Kaetrien Sloan and his mother told ABC10 he was riding his bike across the intersection at Laguna and Big Horn Boulevard when he was hit from the side.

"When I was crossing the street and almost to the sidewalk, I see the large SUV turnaround the corner and hit me," said Kaetrien. "And I actually heard the vehicle speeding off."

"I called my son and he was like, 'I just got hit by a car,'" said Patresa Sloan, Kaetrien's mother.

At the time, she was a block away from where the crash happened. She drove there and called 911.

"They hit him and left and he said 'Mom, they didn't even stop or slow down. They just kept going, like I didn't even matter,'" said Patresa.

The bike is banged up, but Kaetrien is left in worse shape after the crash on Wednesday. His mother said he was in the hospital for about two days.

"Fractured one of his ribs; it punctured a hole in his lung. He also tore some ligaments in his arm. He has 15 stitches. His ankle is sprained," said Patresa.

Now a couple days since being released, Kaetrien said he is doing a bit better.

However, it was difficult for Patresa to see her son in the hospital. Kaetrien is in remission after undergoing treatment for cancer and already spent a lot of time in the hospital.

"It was hard watching him go through this again and not knowing who did this or why they did this. Our family's been through so much," she said.

Kaetrien was injured just one week into his summer break from high school and as he prepares for his senior year.

His mother filed a police report and is hoping someone will come forward.

"To the person that did hit me, just eventually turn yourself in and just be careful around other people," said Kaetrien.

"There were cameras so we're praying that this individual is found and bought to justice for what they did to my son," said Patresa.

ABC10 reached out to Elk Grove Police Department and they are gathering information for us on the incident.

