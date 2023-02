The motorcyclist was ultimately taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

STOCKTON, Calif. — One person is dead after hit-and-run crash in Stockton Monday evening.

The crash was reported just before 5:30 p.m. at March Lane and Venezia Boulevard.

A spokesperson for the Stockton Police Department said the crash involved a vehicle and a motorcycle, but the driver of the vehicle took off.

The motorcyclist was ultimately taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

The investigation is ongoing.

