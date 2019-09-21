SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One man is dead after getting hit by two different vehicles in Sacramento on Friday.

Sacramento police believe around 7:47 p.m. that a westbound pick-up truck on Roseville Road hit the man in the roadway. Police believe that he was then sent into the eastbound lane and hit by a second vehicle.

The man was found in the roadway with major injuries, and, when fire personnel arrived, the man was pronounced dead. He was described only as a pedestrian.

While the driver of the pick-up truck remained in the area and cooperated with police, the second vehicle was found at a nearby light rail station.

Police say that, after the second vehicle hit the pedestrian, it continued to the light rail station where the occupant or occupants left on foot.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information regarding this case can contact the Sacramento police dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357). Witnesses can also send a tip through the "P3" app.

