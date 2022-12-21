Tips to avoid becoming a victim of holiday charity scams

While there are several legitimate charities to donate to, many scammers are also looking to take advantage of your giving spirit.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — It's estimated that nearly one-third of all charitable donations take place in December.

"We see cost for families rising and the pandemic, of course, is ongoing. There is incredible need throughout the state of California," said California Attorney General Rob Bonta.

While there are several legitimate charities to donate to, many scammers are also looking to take advantage of your giving spirit by using names that closely resemble well-known charities and creating phishing emails, fake websites or making bogus phone calls to try and take your money.

"There's lots of urgency that goes into the season and you aren't thinking," said Celia Surridge, with the Better Business Bureau of Sacramento. "If you get a phone call asking for any charitable contributions, they're gonna be asking for information that you don't want to give out over the phone."

Bonta held a press conference on Wednesday to highlight ways to avoid fraud and ensure your money is going to the right cause.

"We want to make sure that when you give, you give responsibly and that you're not taken advantage of," said Bonta.

Surridge said about 36% of the overall scams they see per year are typically in November and December.

The Better Business Bureau said before anyone hands over their hard earned money, resist the pressure to give on the spot and instead, do your research to see if the charity you're donating to is credible.

"Make sure that you're watching for a charity name that is something that you recognize. Some examples would be Big Brothers Big Sisters, Boys and Girls clubs. Local Sacramento charities that also are involved with the Big Day of Giving, those are great organizations that you can always give to," said Surridge. "If they ask you for any information that you feel uncomfortable about giving out, we just suggest that you don't move forward."

You can report scams to the Better Business Bureau here.

