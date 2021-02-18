Police: Home surveillance footage shows possible attempted child abduction in Fairfield

The video shows a man forcefully escorting a young girl down the sidewalk before a woman driving by in a silver minivan stops and confronts him.

FAIRFIELD, California — Police are hoping to identify the people involved in what they believe may be an attempted child abduction incident caught on a home surveillance camera in a Fairfield neighborhood on Wednesday.

The incident was captured on camera around 8:40 a.m. near Meadowlark Drive and Clay Bank Road. The video shows a man wearing a black hat, black hoodie, blue jeans, and black shoes forcefully escorting a young girl down the sidewalk, holding her by her backpack strap and her wrist.

Video of this incident is included at the bottom of this article.

As this is happening, a woman driving by in a silver minivan stops and confronts the man. The woman manages to get the girl away from the man and asks her if she wanted to go with her. The girl hides behind the woman and quickly gets into her van as the suspect tries to open the passenger door. The van drives off and the man continues walking west on Meadowlark Drive.

Aside from calls about the video, police said they have not received any reports of a domestic dispute, attempted abduction, or assault matching these details. They are hoping someone will help identify any of the people in the video so they can investigate further.

If you recognize any of those involved you are asked to call the Fairfield Police Department non-emergency number at 707-428-7300 and refer to case #21-1778. You can also call the Solano County Crime Stoppers at 707-644-7867.

