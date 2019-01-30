SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Police are searching for a man who exposed himself to a resident’s security camera at a home in Midtown Sacramento.

It happened in broad daylight in the 2300 block of Q Street. The residents of the home — a husband and wife — found out about the flasher Monday while they were checking their camera footage.

The video shows the suspect walk up to the door of the home with his genitals already exposed. Once there, he looks at the camera, then checks his surroundings a bit before peering into a window. Then he walks away.

"Our detectives still have to look further into this investigation, but at the point that it's at right now," said Officer Linda Matthew with the Sacramento Police Department. "It's some type of indecent exposure charge, and we don't know if there are other victims that this could have happened to."

The man living there said he hopes the video will help police find the flasher and arrest him.

"To have something like this on video is very valuable to our officers," Matthew said.

If you recognize this man, you are asked to call Sacramento Police Department at (916) 808-4500.

