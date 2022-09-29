Sacramento County homeless man accused of killing James Raleigh, 74

In a news release, authorities called the killing "unprovoked" and "senseless."

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — Deputies said a homeless man was put behind bars after allegedly killing a 74-year-old man Wednesday.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office identified the suspect as Darin Chastain, 54 of Sacramento County. He was booked into jail on suspicion of homicide.

In a news release, deputies said Chastain was reportedly standing outside a home screaming and throwing rocks at the garage door. When the victim, identified as James C. Raleigh of Carmichael, came outside his home to figure out what was going on, Chastain allegedly attacked him before running away.

Deputies said they were able to find Chastain a few minutes later and placed him into custody with incident.

Raleigh was being interviewed by deputies about the attack when he collapsed and had trouble breathing. Despite efforts to save his life, Raleigh was ultimately pronounced dead at the hospital.

In a news release, deputies said Chastain was suspected of being under the influence at the time of the killing.

Deputies said the incident happened around 8:44 p.m. Wednesday along the 6200 block of Kenneth Avenue in Carmichael.

No additional information regarding the incident has been released at this time.

