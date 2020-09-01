MODESTO, Calif. — A suspected burglar was shot in the leg by the owner of a home he was allegedly trying to burglarize, Modesto Police said.

The incident happened at a home in the 2000 block of Gordon Avenue. Around 5 a.m., police said they received a call from the homeowner who told them he had detained a burglar who triggered his alarm.

When officers arrived, they learned that the homeowner had shot the suspected burglar in the leg causing a non-life-threatening injury. The suspect, identified as 25-year-old Samuel White Jr., was taken to the hospital to be treated for the gunshot wound. He is expected to make a full recovery, police said.

After he is released from the hospital, police say White will be booked into jail on complaints of burglary and violation of probation. Police also said he had a warrant out for his arrest from Ripon Police for larceny.

According to their preliminary investigation, police believe the homeowner acted in self-defense in the shooting. The homeowner was not injured.

This case remains under investigation. If you have any information about this case, you are asked to call Crime Stoppers at 209-521-4636.

