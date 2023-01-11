San Joaquin County homeowner shot by suspects during burglary

The victim was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Example video title will go here for this video

STOCKTON, Calif. — Law enforcement officials in San Joaquin County are searching for a suspect after an attempted home invasion turned into a shooting in the rural, agricultural area between the cities of Stockton and Lodi Tuesday.

Around 1:30 p.m., a 49-year-old homeowner attempted to stop a burglary at his home in the 4500 block of Kingdon Road when the suspect or suspects shot him, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

The homeowner was taken to the hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries after deputies arrived at the home, but the gunman or gunmen had already left the scene.

Detectives responded to the area and took over the investigation. The investigation remains active and ongoing as detectives search for the shooter or shooters involved.

Watch More San Joaquin County Stories from ABC10: Stockton police shoot, kill man threatening another person with a gun