Brothers arrested for homicide of Lincoln man found dead in an embankment

The suspects who authorities believe killed 60-year-old Robert Mendoza were arrested Tuesday in a traffic stop and during the execution of a search warrant.

YUBA COUNTY, Calif. — Two suspects have been arrested in a homicide that left a Lincoln man dead in an embankment.

Brothers, 61-year-old Eric Olsen and 59-year-old Carl Olsen were arrested by the Yuba County Sheriff's Office Tuesday.

60-year-old Robert Mendoza was found dead in an embankment in the Spencerville Wildlife Area Nov. 26. At the time, authorities classified the homicide as a "suspicious death".

Just under a week after the homicide, Yuba County investigators served a search warrant at Mendoza's home in Lincoln. Following the search, deputies determined that the two brothers, who were also associated with the property, were involved in Mendoza's killing.

Carl Olsen was arrested by deputies during a traffic stop in Lincoln Tuesday. The sheriff's office soon received another warrant to search a property on Lincoln's Hungry Hollow Road, where the final suspect, Eric Olsen, was arrested.

The two are being held in Yuba County Jail with no bail. This investigation is still active, according to the Yuba County Sheriff's Office. They are asking those with information to call the Investigations Unit of the Yuba County Sheriff's Office at (530) 749-7777.