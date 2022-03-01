Suspect arrested in homicide of Tracy ranch owner Eric Almason

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office says detectives have also recovered the weapon used to kill Eric Almason on his own ranch Monday.

STOCKTON, Calif. — A 49-year-old man has been arrested for allegedly killing Eric Almason of Tracy, while breaking into buildings on the victim's ranch Monday.

Robert Inderbitzen was arrested by sheriff's deputies in Stanislaus County Wednesday and booked into Stanislaus County Jail on charges unrelated to the homicide case.

Inderbitzen will now be extradited to San Joaquin County facing murder charges, the sheriff's office says.

The victim, Eric Almason, was responding to his ranch on the 26000 block of Lammers Road in the outskirts of Tracy after being alerted by neighbors that someone was trying to break into buildings on his property around 10 p.m. Monday night, according to the San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office.

When Almason arrived at the ranch, he confronted the suspect who allegedly shot him before fleeing. Almason was pronounced dead on scene.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office described Inderbitzen's criminal history as "extensive" adding that he has been arrested for burglary, stolen vehicles, drug and firearm possession and domestic violence in the past.

Detectives have also now recovered the weapon they say was used to kill Almason.