SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police are investigating after a man’s body was found lying in the road near downtown Sacramento, early Wednesday morning.

Officers were first called out to reports of a “male down in the roadway” near 5th Street and W Street around 3:30 a.m. When first responders arrived in the area they found the victim, who was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death has not been released, but police are investigating this incident as a homicide. The victim has not yet been identified.

If you have any information regarding this case, you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

