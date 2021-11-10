Homicide investigation underway after death of homeless woman in Sacramento

Investigators believe the woman was homeless and living in the area of Northgate Blvd and Garden Highway.

SACRAMENTO, Calif — Sacramento Police Department has opened a homicide investigation after getting reports of a woman found dead.

Police responded to reports of a dead person in the area of Northgate Boulevard and Garden Highway on Tuesday just before 5:30 p.m.

Arriving officers found a woman with serious injuries that came from an apparent assault. Investigators believe the woman was homeless and living in the area.

The investigation is ongoing, and the victim has not been identified at this time. No suspect information is available.

Anyone with information on this case can call the dispatch center at (916) 808-5471 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at (916) 443-HELP (4357).