SACRAMENTO, Calif. -- Police are looking for information on a deadly shooting that they believe happened in North Natomas but ended with the discovery of the victim in North Highlands.

According to the police, officers were first called out to investigate reports of gunshots in the 300 block of Arnold Gamble Circle in North Natomas around 10:30 p.m.

At that time, the officers were unable to locate a victim or any evidence of a shooting. However, during a follow-up investigation, officers were tipped off that the shooting victim had been located in the 5600 block of Canary Drive in North Highlands; about seven miles away from where the initial call was made.

The male victim suffered at least on gunshot wound and succumbed to his injuries. His identity is being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

Investigators did not say how the victim made it from North Natomas to North Highlands. Police believe this shooting was an isolated incident.

If you have any information on this shooting, you are asked to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357. Callers can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward.

