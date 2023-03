A man's body was found around 3 p.m. in a home near Calle Quartz Drive near Columbia, California.

COLUMBIA, Calif. — A man was found dead in a remote area near Columbia, California Wednesday.

The man's body was found around 3 p.m. in a home near Calle Quartz Drive, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office said.

Officials say they are investigating his death as a homicide and are "pursuing all leads."

Anyone with any information is urged to contact officials at (209) 694-2901.

No additional information is available at this time.

