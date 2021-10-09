Homicide investigation underway by the Stanislaus County Sheriff’s Office near Modesto

No arrests have been made, no suspect or vehicle information is available, according to law enforcement.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Patterson police and the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office are investigating a homicide that took place on Friday afternoon.

According to the sheriff's office, the killing happened near Shearwater Drive and James Burke Avenue. They didn't release information on a suspect or what took place before law enforcement arrived.

"No arrests have been made at the writing of this press release, no suspect or vehicle information is available, and other details surrounding the altercation are still being investigated," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

Law enforcement is asking the public to contact Detective Summerton with any helpful information by calling 209-525-7032.

