RIO LINDA, Calif. — Deputies have opened an investigation into a homicide in Rio Linda.

A spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the homicide was near 8th and U streets. There was one male victim.

Few details surrounding the killing, including what led up to it and the circumstances surrounding it have been released at this time.

