Sacramento Sheriff's Office investigating homicide on Watt Avenue

Sheriff's deputies found an unresponsive man who had "trauma to his upper body" in the North Highlands area of Sacramento County.

NORTH HIGHLANDS, Calif. — Homicide detectives with the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office are investigating the death of a man found in the 5700 block of Watt Avenue on Friday.

According to a news release, sheriff's deputies responded to a vacant lot on Watt Ave. in the North Highlands area at roughly 7:30 a.m. A caller said there was an unresponsive person there.

When they arrived, deputies found a man who had "trauma to his upper body." According to a spokesperson for the sheriff's department, fire personnel arrived on the scene shortly after and pronounced the victim dead.

The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office said the coroner is still working to identify the man and how he died. The identity of the victim will be announced once that process is complete and next of kin have been notified.

In the meantime, homicide detectives are interviewing witnesses and gathering evidence.

Detectives are asking anyone with information relating to this incident, to please contact the sheriff’s office at 916-874-5115 or Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-HELP. Tip information may also be left anonymously at the Sacramento Sheriff's website or by calling 916-874-TIPS (8477).

Read more from ABC10

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/11

2/11

3/11

4/11

5/11

6/11

7/11

8/11

9/11

10/11

11/11 1 / 11

WATCH MORE: Sacramento expecting first coronavirus vaccines early next week