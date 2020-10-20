Homicides soar in Stockton related to domestic violence, coronavirus pandemic

40 homicides this year compared to 29 last year at this time, 11 are domestic violence related

STOCKTON, Calif. — 32-year-old Adrianna Griffith knows all too well the dangers of domestic violence.

"I knew that it wasn't a healthy relationship. I knew that it wasn't the right environment for me," Griffith said.

She was a victim and said she victimized someone herself.

Now, as volunteer program coordinator for the Women's Center Youth and Family Services of Stockton, she is seeing a significant rise in people seeking their help.

"So, when you're in an enclosed, confined space with folks for a given amount of time things might get tense. And, what happens is sometimes folks just don't have the coping skills," Griffith said.

Stockton Police officers have seen this first hand. At this time last year, there were 29 homicides. This year, there are 40.

11 of those are related to domestic violence.

"All included either family or some sort of relationship, so, yes, that number is significantly higher than what our community typically has in a year," said Stockton Police Chief Eric Jones.

Jones said the yearly average of domestic violence related homicides is two. Of the 11 this year, four cases are murder-suicides.

One of the murder-suicides involved an elderly couple in August. It happened on the 1900 block of East Myrtle Street in southeast Stockton. A 95-year-old husband shot and killed his 90-year-old wife and then turned the gun on himself.

"We're doing what we've done years prior, but we're doing more of it which is working with our Women's Center, Family Justice Center with the county District Attorney's Office," Jones said.

Griffith offered some insight on when it might be time to get help.

"I think that folks just need to get really good at listening to their own bodies. And, when you are feeling stressed, when you are feeling like something's not right is to immediately remove yourself from that situation," Griffith said.

If you need help, call the Women's Center at 209-465-4878 or the nationwide hotline at 1-800-799-SAFE (7233) 24 hours a day.

You can also contact the San Joaquin Family Justice Center in Downtown Stockton at 209-468-2600 for help Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.