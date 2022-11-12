x
Man killed in fight at Sky Parkway apartment complex in South Sacramento, deputies say

Officials said it appears to have been from a hand-to-hand fight.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Sacramento County Sheriff's Office is investigating a homicide along Sky Parkway Sunday evening.

Sgt. Amar Gandhi, spokesperson for the sheriff's office, said deputies responded just after 5:20 p.m. to a reported fight inside an apartment complex where a man was knocked out. The incident happened along the 5500 block of Sky Parkway in South Sacramento.

Arriving deputies found the man unconscious and not breathing. Despite efforts from first responders, the man was ultimately declared dead at the scene.

Sgt. Gandhi said it appears to have been from a hand-to-hand fight.

It's not clear what led up to the incident. 

Sgt. Gandhi said the suspect ran away, and that there's no additional information at this time.

