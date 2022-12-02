Quentin Raynal Respers accused in homicide of woman in Sacramento County

Deputies said the suspect is on a Formal Searchable Probation until 2023 in connection with a 2017 firearm case.

SACRAMENTO COUNTY, Calif. — The suspected killer in an El Centro Road homicide was put behind bars, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office announced Monday.

Deputies said they arrested Quentin Raynal Respers, 32 of Sacramento County, on suspicion of murder Sunday. He's suspected of killing Abrina Gabriella Abraham on June 24.

The shooting happened along the 2800 block of El Centro Road just before 4 a.m. Deputies found Abraham with at least one gunshot wound when they arrived, and despite efforts to save her life, she was ultimately pronounced dead at a hospital.

It remains unclear what led up to the shooting, but law enforcement believes Abraham and Respers knew each other and that Respers is an employee of the business where the crime happened.

Respers is known to deputies and is on a Formal Searchable Probation until 2023 in connection with a 2017 firearm case, according to the sheriff's office. He's being held in the Sacramento County Main Jail without bail.

There are no outstanding suspects in the case and no additional information at this time.

