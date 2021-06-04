Deputies seek leads, suspect after homicide in La Grange

The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after finding a man's body in the bedroom of a home.

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a homicide in La Grange over the weekend.

Deputies said they responded to a home on Highway 132 Sunday afternoon for a reported murder. Mariposa County deputies were already on scene with the person who reported the killing.

Arriving deputies searched the property and found a man's body in the bedroom of the home. Deputies said the body appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.

The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.