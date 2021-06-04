Deputies seek leads, suspect after homicide in La Grange

TUOLUMNE COUNTY, Calif. — The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is looking for answers after a homicide in La Grange over the weekend.
Deputies said they responded to a home on Highway 132 Sunday afternoon for a reported murder. Mariposa County deputies were already on scene with the person who reported the killing.
Arriving deputies searched the property and found a man's body in the bedroom of the home. Deputies said the body appeared to have multiple gunshot wounds.
The investigation is in its early stages and is ongoing.
The Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office is currently looking for any leads and a suspect in connection with the homicide. Anyone with information is asked to contact the investigation division at (209)694-2900.