PRESCOTT, Ariz. — A Prescott hospital employee, 49-year old Keith Brown, is under arrest and accused of stealing hundreds of dollars in medical supplies needed in the coronavirus pandemic.

Protective equipment is vital to hospitals especially now, and Prescott Police tells us, Brown stole 17-hundred dollars’ worth of PPE and other items meant to fight the spread of COVID-19.



Lieutenant Jon Brambila, with the Prescott Police Department, arrested Brown.



"About 200 items is what we seized from him. He confessed to the theft and then gave us consent to search his vehicle where we found the items and his residence in Prescott," Lt. Brambila said.



Brown worked as a housekeeping employee at Yavapai Regional Medical Center for about a year and about three weeks ago caused concern among co-workers.



"They started doing their own investigation and looking at surveillance footage and then figured out that he was doing some things that were suspicious," Lt. Brambila added.



Police say the list includes a ton of PPE items and basic supplies, vital tools to stop the spread of the coronavirus.



"Everything from toilet paper, bleach, wipes, face masks, gloves, sanitizer, even an auto sanitizer like the ones you see mounted on the walls," he added.



Brown is facing felony theft and fraud charges and has since been fired from Yavapai Regional Medical Center.





Prescott P.D. is working with the County Attorney's Office and YRMC regarding the return of those much-needed items to the hospital as soon as possible if the items are deemed safe to use.

