Hostage situation in Calaveras County ends with deputy and hostage injured, suspect dead

What began as a domestic violence investigation at the Sierra Inn Motel in San Andreas turned into a hostage situation at a nearby apartment complex.

SAN ANDREAS, Calif. — A domestic violence investigation led to a sheriff's deputy and a hostage shot and the suspect behind the incident killed.

Sergeant Greg Stark with the Calaveras County Sheriff's Office said in a press release that deputies responded to a 911 call about a man and a woman having an argument at the Sierra Inn Motel at roughly 10:39 p.m. Thursday, May 7. The caller told the sheriff's office the man had pointed a gun at the woman's head during the dispute.

When deputies arrived at the motel, the suspect could not be immediately found. The domestic violence victim was on the scene and deputies began to interview her when the suspect allegedly "ambushed" the deputy and the victim, according to Stark.

"During the ambush, the suspect shot the deputy in the upper body," Stark said in the press release. "The deputy was able to get the victim to safety."

Stark said multiple California Highway Patrol officers and the Angels Police Department immediately responded to the scene, searching for the suspect.

"While searching, the suspect emerged from an apartment holding, what appears at this point, to be an uninvolved elderly female hostage with a firearm," Stark said.

De-escalation tactics were reportedly used, but according to the press release, the suspect refused commands. Believing he posed a threat to the elderly female, deputies and police shot at the suspect, hitting him and the hostage.

Stark said the suspect died at the scene.

The hostage victim who was also shot was taken by air ambulance to a hospital for treatment. She is expected to survive. The deputy who was shot is also in the hospital and is also expected to survive.

A multi-agency officer involved shooting protocol investigation is being conducted by the Calaveras County District Attorney’s Office, Calaveras County Sheriff’s Office, California Highway Patrol, and Angels Camp Police Department.

There are no other details at this time as the investigation is still in the early stages.

