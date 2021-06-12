Hours-long standoff in Stockton as deputies address hit-and-run suspect barricaded in vehicle

The sheriff's office is asking people to stay out of the area of Waterloo Road and Filbert Street at this time.

STOCKTON, Calif. — Deputies are engaged in a standoff after a suspect in a hit and run barricaded himself in a vehicle.

Officer Ruben Jones, spokesperson for CHP-Stockton, said the incident started as a hit and run, but the suspect wound up at a carwash at Filbert and Waterloo and barricaded himself in the vehicle.

The San Joaquin County Sheriff's Office described the suspect as a "person in distress" and added that they are trying to resolve the situation peacefully.

As the situation stretched on, deputies said that the situation remains unchanged with the driver staying inside the vehicle and refusing to come out.

