1 man hospitalized after disturbance call turns into shooting, Stanislaus County deputies say

HUGHSON, Calif. — A response to a disturbance call turned into a shooting in Hughson, according to the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies responded to a reported argument between a man and a woman on the 5000 block of Nunes Road, near Keyes Road, Monday afternoon. The sheriff's office said that a woman was being attacked as a man tried to enter her home.

During the incident, the California Highway Patrol also got a repot that a person was shot in the same location.

Arriving deputies found a 27-year-old man shot in the driveway; he was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. It is not clear who the man is and what his relation to the incident is. Sgt. Luke Schwartz said much information is still preliminary at this time, and noted that multiple parties were involved.

Deputies said a woman who had called law enforcement had minor injuries and was released. The sheriff's office said they don't believe she was responsible for the shooting.

Currently, the incident is still under investigation and deputies are still trying identify and locate the shooter.

Anyone with information on the incident can call Detective V. Esquivez at (209) 567-4466.

