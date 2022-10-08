Missing woman Alexis Gabe's remains found in Plymouth

The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according officials.

PLYMOUTH, Calif. — Human remains were found in Amador County and were later linked to a missing woman's case from January, according to officials.

The found partial remains were identified to be that of Alexis Gabe, a 24-year-old Oakley woman who went missing in January, according to the Amador County Sheriff's Office.

A Plymouth resident anonymously called in the tip of found human remains, on Jackson Road in Plymouth, to the Amador County Secret Witness Program, Thursday afternoon.

Sheriff’s Office detectives and crime scene investigators responded to the scene where they ultimately located the remains described in the tip. Cadaver dogs and officials from Oakley and Antioch police departments were called in the next morning to find more evidence at the scene.

The remains were identified using known dental records of the victim, according to officials.

According to the city of Oakley, her full body was not found and it is believed the remainder of her remains are scattered in various areas.

Gabe's family has been notified and has requested privacy while they mourn.

Any questions regarding this case should be directed to the Antioch and Oakley police departments. A press conference is set for early next week, according to officials.

