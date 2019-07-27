ROSEVILLE, Calif. — California Highway Patrol is handling an investigating where human remains were found by Roseville police Friday morning.

Roseville police went to the 300 block of North Sunrise Avenue near Highway 80 around 8 a.m. after a report that a body was found.

Arriving officers found the human remains.

Since body was found on state highway property, CHP is handling the investigation.

At this time, the cause of death is unknown.

WATCH ALSO: Inside the Sacramento Police Academy | The Recruits