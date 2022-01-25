Human remains found in a ravine near Twain Harte

Deputies responded to the area of South Fork Road near Twain Harte for a report of heavily decomposed human remains found in a ravine.

TWAIN HARTE, Calif. — On Monday, Jan. 24, the Tuolumne County Sheriff's Office confirmed the discovery of human remains in a forested area near Twain Harte. The area is just northeast of Sonora.

"Deputies responded to the area of South Fork Road near Twain Harte for a report of heavily decomposed human remains found in a ravine near the area of the old Sierra Pines Golf Course," officials said.

Detectives are currently investigating to identify the remains.

The sheriff's office encourages anyone with information in regards to this case to call Detective John Hammell at (209) 694-2903.

