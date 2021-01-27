Man arrested for pimping 17-year-old girl in Tracy

24-year-old Lonnie Freeman is accused of using the underage girl for financial gain.

TRACY, Calif. — Police have arrested a Stockton man for human trafficking a teenage girl in Tracy.

According to a Facebook post from the Tracy Police Department, 24-year-old Lonnie Freeman was arrested on Friday, January 22 after officers say he brought a 17-year-old girl to Tracy under the pretenses of prostitution.

Freeman is accused of using the underage girl for financial gain. He was booked into the county jail and faces charges of pandering a person over 16, contributing to the delinquency of a minor, pimping for prostitution over age 16, and human trafficking of a victim under 18 years of age.

The teenage girl was reunited with her mother. Police say due to her age and the "sensitivity of the investigation" no more information will be released.

"January is Human Trafficking Prevention Month," the police department said on Facebook. "If you or anyone you know is a victim of human trafficking, there is help."

For more information on resources call the National Human Trafficking 24-hour hotline 1-888-373-7888, or visit https://www.sjcfamilyjusticecenter.com/resources If you have any information regarding this case, contact Cpl. Wilmshurst (209-831-6682) or Det. Perry (209-831-6544)

