22-year-old man arrested for trafficking juvenile in Turlock, police say

Angelo Gabriel Fuentes was arrested after receiving a tip that a human trafficking victim could be in Turlock, according to Turlock Police Department.

TURLOCK, Calif. — A 22-year-old man was arrested Thursday after being accused of sex trafficking a juvenile in Turlock, according to the Turlock Police Department's Facebook post.

Police arrested Angelo Gabriel Fuentes after receiving a tip from the Santa Clara Police Department that a juvenile human trafficking victim could be frequenting the Turlock area. They found him with the victim near the 100 block of North Tully Road, according to the post.

Police said officers found evidence the victim was being trafficked.

Police did not release the victim's identity or age. The victim was released to Child Protective Services and is expected to be returned home.

Fuentes is booked into the Stanislaus County Jail for human trafficking, child cruelty, furnishing marijuana to a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding this case to call 209-668-5550 extension 6780.

If you believe someone is a victim of human trafficking, contact your local police department or the National Human Trafficking Hotline at (888) 373-7888, by text at 233733, TTY: 711, or Humantraffickinghotline.org

ABC10: Watch, Download, Read 1/9

2/9

3/9

4/9

5/9

6/9

7/9

8/9

9/9 1 / 9