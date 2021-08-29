x
Human trafficking operation in Turlock leads to 14 arrests

Sheriff Jeff Dirkse said the 14 people were arrested for various prostitution-related charges.

TURLOCK, Calif. — 14 people were arrested in Turlock after a human trafficking operation, according to Stanislaus County Sheriff Jeff Dirkse.

Dirkse shared the news about the bust on social media. In a Facebook post, he said the sheriff's office along with local and federal partners participated in the operation.

He said 14 people were arrested for various prostitution-related charges. Victims were also offered services.

No other details about the bust were in the sheriff's post. ABC10 has a message out to the sheriff's office for additional information.

