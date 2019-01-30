SACRAMENTO, Calif. — The Elk Grove Police Department is investigating a burglary at the Elk Grove Community Garden.

Hundreds of dollars in gardening equipment were stolen, said Judy Ludlow, the garden director. Dozens of tools, tool boxes, and an expensive wagon was stolen after thieves cut locks on sheds inside the garden.

The garden is run completely on donations and by volunteers. With no paid staff and a small budget, Ludlow says it will be difficult to replace the stolen items.

The Elk Grove Community Garden donates between 5,000 and 6,000 pounds of fresh fruits and vegetables to the Elk Grove Food Pantry each year, said Marie Jachino, the food pantry director who also serves on the board of the garden.

The Elk Grove Food Pantry serves food to an estimated 6,000 people per month. The organization also offers clothes and pet food to those in need.

Elk Grove Police were able to recover a wagon that was found at a nearby homeless camp, said Officer Jason Jimenez with Elk Grove Police.

Elk Grove Community Garden officials are now looking into new security measures such as lights and cameras. They are also in contact with local businesses who may help replace the stolen items.

Anyone with information on the theft are urged to contact Elk Grove Police.

