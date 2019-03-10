MCCLELLAN PARK, Calif. — A 73-year-old man was killed by a hit-and-run driver in McClellan Park but not before he managed to push his wife to safety at the last moment, according to the California Highway Patrol (CHP).

CHP said they responded to a report of a hit-and-run collision in McClellan Park on Oct. 1 around 9:14 a.m.

The couple was crossing the street near the intersection of Palm Street and Arnold Avenue to get to a dental appointment when a full-size pickup barreled toward them.

The husband pushed his wife out of the way and before the pickup slammed into him. He was pronounced dead on the scene. His wife did not suffer any injuries, CHP said.

In a Facebook post, CHP released a photo of the suspect's vehicle, a silver Toyota Tacoma. According to CHP, the truck model is between 2006 and 2011. CHP said it should have damage on its front right side.

The truck was last seen traveling south on Watt Avenue coming from Palm Street following the accident, investigators said.

CHP said that no suspect has been identified. The cause of the crash is still under investigation.

If you have any information about this case, you are asked to contact CHP at 916-348-2300, 916-798-0975 or by email at amwalker@CHP.ca.gov.

