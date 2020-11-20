Southbound I-5 traffic slowed Friday morning due to deadly crash

CHP confirmed a driver was found with gunshot wounds.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — A CHP officer confirmed reports of a deadly shooting near Downtown Sacramento, that killed the driver of a car traveling along Southbound I-5 Friday morning.

Details are still incoming, but officers on the scene said they found the driver with gunshot wounds after the driver crashed. The victim has been described as an adult man.

It is still unclear if the shooting happened along I-5 or before the driver got onto the highway.

Since the shooting happened around 5:45 a.m. along a busy commute corridor, traffic was impacted. One lane along Southbound I-5 near Q Street was closed following the accident and CHP believed it would be closed for "hours."