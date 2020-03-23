STOCKTON, Calif. — The lanes of southbound I-5 were shut down near Stockton after a shooting on Sunday.

CHP-Stockton say the shooting happened around 6:28 p.m. just north of March Lane on southbound I-5.

The victim was able to avoid the gunfire but ended up crashing his vehicle into a concrete center wall.

The person was taken to a hospital for treatment.

All southbound lanes were closed temporarily but have since re-opened. Police believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

