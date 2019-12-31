SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Celebrating the new year can be a lot of fun, but it can also be dangerous when neighbors shoot bullets into the air or light illegal fireworks to bring in the new year.

So, what should you do if you observe either of those in the wee hours of the morning on Jan. 1?

"They should definitely call us," said Karl Chan, public information officer with the Sacramento Police Department.

He said the department prioritizes reports of shootings.

"They should understand that we get tons of calls for things like that, and there may be a short delay in our response. But, with a shooting, we want to know about those incidents, especially if someone may be hurt," Chan said.

Chan said if fireworks are a concern, people can email a complaint to fireworks@pd.cityofsacramento.org or call the department.

Don't live in Sacramento?

Sacramento County, call 916-874-5115

Yolo County, call 530-668-5280

West Sacramento at 916-372-3375

Placer County, call the Sheriff’s Department at 530-886-5375

San Joaquin County, call the Sheriff’s Department at 209-468-4400

Stockton, call 209-937-8377

Stanislaus County — wherever you live — simply call 911.

