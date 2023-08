Deputies said more than 1,700 plants were seized at the illegal grow.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

CALAVERAS COUNTY, Calif. — More than a million dollars in marijuana was seized by deputies in Calaveras County.

The Calaveras County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for the alleged illegal grow along the 16000 block of Joy Road in Mountain Ranch on July 26.

Deputies said they seized 1,718 plants, which were valued around $1.2 million.

The investigation into the case is ongoing.

WATCH ALSO: