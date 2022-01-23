Driver claims he was Modesto-bound with car full of illegal, stolen guns, police say

Police said the guns they found included two stolen guns along with a short-barreled rifle, two unserialized "ghost guns" and more.

REDDING, Calif. — The driver of a SUV, who claimed to be Modesto-bound, was found with several stolen and illegal guns inside his vehicle, police said.

The Redding Police Department said they pulled over a black Chevy HHR in Redding Friday night after realizing it had no license plates on it. Police identified the three people inside as a Michael Fuson, 34; David Essary, 29; and Brenda Crow, 21. All are from Oregon.

"Fuson was the driver of the vehicle and claimed the three were traveling from Eugene, Oregon, to Modesto, California, and had only stopped in Redding for fuel," police said in a news release posted to Facebook.

According to police, Essary told officers that we was on parole and was mandated to warrantless searches. After the suspects got out of the SUV, police said they found 4.9 grams of Heroin, two loaded handguns that were reported stolen, two shotguns, a short-barreled rifle, and three other handguns, two of which were described as unserialized "ghost guns." Police also found multiple high-capacity magazines, ammunition, firearm parts and accessories.

The firearms can be seen in the image from Redding Police Department below.

Police said the three suspects weren't allowed to have guns due to Fuson and Essary being convicted felons and Crow both having drug paraphernalia and admitting to being a drug user.

Fuson, Essary and Crow were all arrested and booked into the Shasta county jail. Their charges are as follows:

Fuson : Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Controlled Substances.

: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, and Possession of Controlled Substances. Essary : Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Loaded Firearm in Public, Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle, and Concealed Carry of a Stolen Weapon.

: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Loaded Firearm in Public, Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle, and Concealed Carry of a Stolen Weapon. Crow: Felon in Possession of a Firearm, Felon in Possession of Ammunition, Possession of a Loaded Firearm in Public, Possession of a Short-Barreled Rifle, Concealed Carry of a Stolen Weapon, Possession of Controlled Substances, Possession of Controlled Substances While Armed with a Loaded Firearm.